Investors one-year losses grow to 52% as the stock sheds US$116m this past week

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Unfortunately, shareholders of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 52% in that time. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 7.6% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 25% in thirty days.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that NGM Biopharmaceuticals didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year NGM Biopharmaceuticals saw its revenue fall by 11%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price drop of 52% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

NGM Biopharmaceuticals shareholders are down 52% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 5.6%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 2.5% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NGM Biopharmaceuticals you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

