Investors one-year losses grow to 25% as the stock sheds US$83m this past week

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 25% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Sterling Check isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Sterling Check wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Sterling Check saw its revenue grow by 36%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 25%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Sterling Check stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Sterling Check shareholders are down 25% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 20% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Sterling Check is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

