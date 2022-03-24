Investors in Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:KIND) from a year ago are still down 39%, even after 4.8% gain this past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) share price slid 39% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 8.4%. Nextdoor Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the stock has risen 4.8% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Nextdoor Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Nextdoor Holdings increased its revenue by 56%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 39% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. Prima facie, revenue growth like that should be a good thing, so it's worth checking whether losses have stabilized. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While Nextdoor Holdings shareholders are down 39% for the year, the market itself is up 8.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 31%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Nextdoor Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

