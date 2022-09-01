Investors need nerves of steel owning this fund – but this really is the best time to buy

london

You are always running a risk buying – or indeed tipping – an investment trust that is trading at a premium, and Questor’s advice to readers in June last year to buy shares in Chrysalis Investments at an 18pc premium has rather proved that rule.

That premium has now morphed into a discount of about 55pc. As is often the case with trusts, movements in the discount or premium amplify what is happening to the value of the actual portfolio – the net asset value – and in the case of Chrysalis, the NAV has also fallen severely since our tip.

Take the two things together and we are in the red to the tune of about 70pc.

The rational course of action now is to seek to understand the reasons for the trust’s poor performance and form a dispassionate opinion on the chances of a recovery. To do this, we need to understand what Chrysalis does and appreciate the extent to which its investment strategy exposes it to forces beyond its control.

It invests in unquoted stocks, mostly newish businesses that seek to disrupt existing markets via the use of innovative or superior technology.

However, its holdings are not start-ups: they are more established, often profitable, and in some cases close to seeking a listing (some of its holdings have already floated).

In the wider economic and stock market circumstances of the past year – the return of inflation, rising interest rates and the consequent turn of the tide away from “growth” stocks and into “value” – a drastic fall in the value of such a portfolio was inevitable, no matter how well it was run or how strong the prospects of the individual businesses in it.

We have written many times about the unavoidable difficulties of valuing unquoted assets, but whatever valuation method you use and whatever its shortcomings, the only possible move in value of a portfolio of young technology stocks over the past year has been down.

In fact, Chrysalis has put a lot of effort into valuing its assets appropriately and independent valuers now advise the board, which makes the final decision.

To sum up, the value of the portfolio has suffered over recent months as the result of powerful forces in the financial markets that its managers could never have influenced. But what are its prospects now?

While we have seen a decisive change in mood back in favour of growth and tech stocks in the past two months, we cannot be sure it will continue. What we can do is look at the trust’s holdings and get a sense of their prospects for profitable growth over the years ahead, in the hope and belief that once the market has calmed down it will be the fundamentals of individual businesses that determine their value once more.

In a trading update last week, Chrysalis reported “strong revenue growth across the portfolio and excellent trading among [its] largest holdings”.

It said Starling Bank, the largest holding at 20pc of assets, had reported its first full year of profitability with pre-tax profits of £32.1m. But on an annualised basis, its current pre-tax profits are more like £92m, thanks to year-on-year lending growth of 72pc.

The second largest holding, Wefox, a “digital insurer” that makes up 17pc of the trust, “grew revenues to more than $320m (£275m) in 2021 and is on track for revenues to exceed $600m by the year end, representing growth of almost 100pc”, Chrysalis said.

Brandtech, a marketing technology company that accounts for 9.4pc of the portfolio, has also “continued to perform exceptionally well in both revenue and profit growth”, it added.

We referred to the recovery in growth and tech stocks over the past two months. But there is no sign of it in the Chrysalis share price, which stands at a record low of about 73p.

Partly, in Questor’s view, this reflects the fact that the NAVs of trusts that invest in unquoted assets are updated with a time lag that usually runs to three or six months.

But there is nothing to prevent improved investor sentiment lifting the share price (in other words, narrowing the discount), and the fact that this has not happened suggests to this column that investors have given up on the trust.

This feels like the point of maximum pessimism – the best time to buy, even if strong nerves will be needed.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: CHRY

Share price at close: 71.9p

