Investors in Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) from a year ago are still down 72%, even after 24% gain this past week

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 34% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 72%. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because Navitas Semiconductor made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Navitas Semiconductor saw its revenue grow by 56%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Navitas Semiconductor shareholders are happy with the loss of 72% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 21%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Navitas Semiconductor (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

