Investors in MYP (SGX:F86) from five years ago are still down 49%, even after 33% gain this past week

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

MYP Ltd. (SGX:F86) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 33% in the last week. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 49%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

On a more encouraging note the company has added S$29m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for MYP

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, MYP moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 6.5% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling MYP stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that MYP shareholders are down 13% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MYP better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with MYP (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

