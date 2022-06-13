Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (TSE:QSP.UN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$2.0b ÷ (US$23b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership has an ROCE of 9.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Check out our latest analysis for Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

