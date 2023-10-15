Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Alibaba Group Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = CN¥126b ÷ (CN¥1.8t - CN¥380b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Alibaba Group Holding has an ROCE of 9.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Multiline Retail industry average of 10%.

View our latest analysis for Alibaba Group Holding

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Alibaba Group Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding here for free.

So How Is Alibaba Group Holding's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Alibaba Group Holding. The company has consistently earned 9.0% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 121% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In summary, Alibaba Group Holding has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has declined 41% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Alibaba Group Holding you'll probably want to know about.

While Alibaba Group Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.