Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Park City Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$4.5m ÷ (US$49m - US$5.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Park City Group has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Park City Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Park City Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Park City Group Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Park City Group, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Park City Group doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Bottom Line On Park City Group's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Park City Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 48% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

