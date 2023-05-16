Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Nexus (ETR:NXU)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Nexus (ETR:NXU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nexus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = €24m ÷ (€344m - €66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Nexus has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nexus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nexus here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Nexus' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.7% and the business has deployed 123% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

As we've seen above, Nexus' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 89% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Nexus does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Nexus that you might be interested in.

