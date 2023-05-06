Some Investors May Be Worried About Willdan Group's (NASDAQ:WLDN) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Willdan Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0091 = US$2.6m ÷ (US$393m - US$111m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Willdan Group has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Willdan Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Willdan Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Willdan Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 0.9%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Willdan Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 42% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Willdan Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

