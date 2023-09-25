Some Investors May Be Worried About Leon Fuat Berhad's (KLSE:LEONFB) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Leon Fuat Berhad (KLSE:LEONFB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Leon Fuat Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = RM35m ÷ (RM1.1b - RM374m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Leon Fuat Berhad has an ROCE of 5.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Leon Fuat Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Leon Fuat Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Leon Fuat Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.0% from 15% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Leon Fuat Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 1.7% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Leon Fuat Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

While Leon Fuat Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

