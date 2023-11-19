Some Investors May Be Worried About Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Intuitive Surgical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$15b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Intuitive Surgical has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.3% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Intuitive Surgical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Intuitive Surgical here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Intuitive Surgical's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 19% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Intuitive Surgical is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 87% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

