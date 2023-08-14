Some Investors May Be Worried About Chart Industries' (NYSE:GTLS) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Chart Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$271m ÷ (US$9.4b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Chart Industries has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Chart Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chart Industries here for free.

So How Is Chart Industries' ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Chart Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.9% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Chart Industries' ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Chart Industries is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 119% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Chart Industries we've found 4 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

