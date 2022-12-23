Some Investors May Be Worried About Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's (KLSE:CMSB) Returns On Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = RM86m ÷ (RM4.8b - RM841m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad has an ROCE of 2.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 2.7% average generated by the Basic Materials industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.7% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 68% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad that you might be interested in.

