Some Investors May Be Worried About Beter Bed Holding's (AMS:BBED) Returns On Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Beter Bed Holding (AMS:BBED), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Beter Bed Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €14m ÷ (€122m - €60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Beter Bed Holding has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Beter Bed Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Beter Bed Holding.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of returns that Beter Bed Holding is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 22% we see today. In addition to that, Beter Bed Holding is now employing 20% less capital than it was five years ago. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Another thing to note, Beter Bed Holding has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 49%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

To see Beter Bed Holding reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 79% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

