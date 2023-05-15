Some Investors May Be Worried About AP Oil International's (SGX:5AU) Returns On Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at AP Oil International (SGX:5AU), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AP Oil International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = S$874k ÷ (S$69m - S$5.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, AP Oil International has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.5%.

View our latest analysis for AP Oil International

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating AP Oil International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about AP Oil International, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 2.6% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect AP Oil International to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From AP Oil International's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that AP Oil International is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 14% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with AP Oil International (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored) .

While AP Oil International isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here