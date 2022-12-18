Some Investors May Be Worried About 3M's (NYSE:MMM) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at 3M (NYSE:MMM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for 3M:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$5.1b ÷ (US$46b - US$9.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, 3M has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Industrials industry.

In the above chart we have measured 3M's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for 3M.

So How Is 3M's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at 3M doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 14%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by 3M's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has declined 39% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

