Investors in Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (KLSE:MASTEEL) have unfortunately lost 69% over the last five years

It is a pleasure to report that the Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd. (KLSE:MASTEEL) is up 49% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. Indeed, the share price is down 71% in the period. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. However, in the best case scenario (far from fait accompli), this improved performance might be sustained.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 2.6% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 11% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are concerning...

