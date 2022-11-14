Investors in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) have unfortunately lost 31% over the last year

It is a pleasure to report that the LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) is up 97% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 31% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

LAVA Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

LAVA Therapeutics' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 14%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price has languished lately, falling 31% in a year. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

LAVA Therapeutics shareholders are down 31% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 97%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for LAVA Therapeutics (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

