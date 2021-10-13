Investors in Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE) have made a favorable return of 62% over the past year

The last three months have been tough on Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 41%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 62%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Lands' End grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 257%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 62% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Lands' End as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Lands' End shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

