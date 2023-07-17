Investors in J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) have seen enviable returns of 463% over the past three years

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 26% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 463% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

J.Jill became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that J.Jill has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at J.Jill's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

J.Jill provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 8% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for J.Jill you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

