Investors in iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from three years ago are still down 78%, even after 6.8% gain this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) share price has gained 28% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 78%. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

The recent uptick of 6.8% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

iQIYI isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, iQIYI saw its revenue grow by 5.0% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 21% per year does seem a bit harsh! We generally don't try to 'catch the falling knife'. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
iQIYI is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think iQIYI will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for iQIYI shares, which cost holders 71%, while the market was up about 4.5%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 21% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - iQIYI has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

