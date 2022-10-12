Investors in Inghams Group (ASX:ING) have unfortunately lost 34% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 36%. That's well below the market decline of 4.3%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 18% in the last three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Inghams Group reported an EPS drop of 58% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 36% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Inghams Group shareholders are down 34% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.3%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Inghams Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Inghams Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

