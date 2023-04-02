Investors ignore increasing losses at CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) as stock jumps 4.3% this past week

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) share price is 137% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 30% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Because CrowdStrike Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

CrowdStrike Holdings' revenue trended up 48% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 33% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. If you are thinking of buying or selling CrowdStrike Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

The last twelve months weren't great for CrowdStrike Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 40%. The market shed around 11%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 33% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CrowdStrike Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

