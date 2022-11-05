Investors in Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a year ago are still down 55%, even after 11% gain this past week

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 55% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$15m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Hycroft Mining Holding

Because Hycroft Mining Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Hycroft Mining Holding's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 55%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money It's no surprise, then, that investors dumped the stock like it was garbage, sending the share price down 55%. Buying shares in companies that lose money, shrink revenue, and see share price declines is unpopular with investors, but popular with speculators (apparently). This company will really need to improve on the numbers before we get excited about it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Take a more thorough look at Hycroft Mining Holding's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Hycroft Mining Holding shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 25%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 27%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Hycroft Mining Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hycroft Mining Holding (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course Hycroft Mining Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here