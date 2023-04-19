Investors Holding Back On Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.6x in the Interactive Media and Services industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Super League Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SLGG) P/S ratio of 1.3x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Super League Gaming's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been advantageous for Super League Gaming as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Super League Gaming's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 69% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 55% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 5.9%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Super League Gaming's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does Super League Gaming's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Looking at Super League Gaming's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. However, if you agree with the analysts' forecasts, you may be able to pick up the stock at an attractive price.

