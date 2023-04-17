Investors Holding Back On Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) as an attractive investment with its 12.7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Nine Energy Service as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Nine Energy Service's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 44% each year during the coming three years according to the two analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.8% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Nine Energy Service is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From Nine Energy Service's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Nine Energy Service's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Nine Energy Service (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

