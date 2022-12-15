Investors in Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) have made a fantastic return of 561% over the past three years

Generally speaking, investors are inspired to be stock pickers by the potential to find the big winners. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One such superstar is Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR), which saw its share price soar 507% in three years. It's also good to see the share price up 40% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Hextar Global Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 161% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 82% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 51.68, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Hextar Global Berhad has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Hextar Global Berhad's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Hextar Global Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was 561%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hextar Global Berhad rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 69% over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. But the three year TSR of 88% per year is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hextar Global Berhad you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on MY exchanges.

