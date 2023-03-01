Investors in Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) have unfortunately lost 11% over the last year

One simple way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But in any given year a good portion of stocks will fall short of that. For example, that's what happened with Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) over the last year - it's share price is down 11% versus a market decline of 10%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Gulfport Energy because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 14% in about a quarter.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Gulfport Energy managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. So it makes sense to check out some other factors.

Gulfport Energy's revenue is actually up 99% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Gulfport Energy shareholders are down 11% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 14% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Gulfport Energy you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

