Investors in Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) have unfortunately lost 64% over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) share price is a whole 64% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 50% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 19% in the last three months.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Great Panther Mining moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 39% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Great Panther Mining has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Great Panther Mining stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Great Panther Mining shareholders are down 50% for the year, but the market itself is up 31%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Great Panther Mining (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

