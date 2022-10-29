Investors in Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) have unfortunately lost 26% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 27%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 21%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 11% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 6.4% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Fox had to report a 41% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 27% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Fox's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Fox shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 26%, including dividends. The market shed around 21%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 2.4% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fox better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Fox that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

