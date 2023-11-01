Investors in Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) have unfortunately lost 20% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) share price slid 20% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 9.0%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 13% in three years. It's down 20% in about a quarter.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Fennec Pharmaceuticals made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 20%, against a market gain of about 9.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 1.2% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Fennec Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

