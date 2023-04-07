Investors in FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) have unfortunately lost 61% over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. For example, after five long years the FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) share price is a whole 61% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 52% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because FARO Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over half a decade FARO Technologies reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 4.1% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 10% per year doesn't really surprise us. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that FARO Technologies shareholders are down 52% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.6%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FARO Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for FARO Technologies you should be aware of.

