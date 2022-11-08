Investors in Evotec (ETR:EVT) have unfortunately lost 53% over the last year

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price is down a hefty 53% in that time. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 1.4% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 30% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Evotec reported an EPS drop of 99% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 53% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 2.10k there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 22% in the twelve months, Evotec shareholders did even worse, losing 53%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Evotec you should be aware of.

