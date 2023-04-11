Investors Should Be Encouraged By Technology One's (ASX:TNE) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Technology One's (ASX:TNE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Technology One is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = AU$113m ÷ (AU$540m - AU$271m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Technology One has an ROCE of 42%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Technology One compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Technology One.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Technology One. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 42%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 58% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Technology One thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 50% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Technology One's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Technology One can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 213% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

