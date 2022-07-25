Investors Should Be Encouraged By Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Lam Research is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = US$5.2b ÷ (US$17b - US$4.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Lam Research has an ROCE of 42%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Lam Research's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lam Research.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Lam Research Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Lam Research. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 42%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 36%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Lam Research's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Lam Research can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 211% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

