Investors Should Be Encouraged By Bri-Chem's (TSE:BRY) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Bri-Chem, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = CA$7.0m ÷ (CA$76m - CA$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Bri-Chem has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 18%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bri-Chem's ROCE against it's prior returns.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bri-Chem Tell Us?

Bri-Chem has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 98% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Bri-Chem has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 59%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Bri-Chem's ROCE

To sum it up, Bri-Chem is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Bri-Chem does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

