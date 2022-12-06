Investors in E.ON (ETR:EOAN) have unfortunately lost 12% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The E.ON SE (ETR:EOAN) is down 16% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -12% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 13% over the last year. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 1.4% over three years.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

See our latest analysis for E.ON

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the E.ON share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 20%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

We don't see any weakness in the E.ON's dividend so the steady payout can't really explain the share price drop. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Unless, of course, the market was expecting a revenue uptick.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

E.ON is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for E.ON in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of E.ON, it has a TSR of -12% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, E.ON shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 12% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 13%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 4% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand E.ON better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - E.ON has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

But note: E.ON may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson fi

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • AP source: Mariners close to acquiring Brewers' Kolten Wong

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are close to completing a deal to acquire second baseman Kolten Wong from the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Jesse Winker and Canadian infielder Abraham Toro, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person confirmed to The Associated Press an agreement was reached Friday pending a medical review. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been officially announced by either team. The Athletic first reporte

  • Why the Oilers should acquire Max Domi to fill their Evander Kane void

    Domi, who inked a one-year deal with Chicago this summer, is likely to be moved before the deadline. The Oilers should jump on him now.

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!” The Packers (4-8) released an injury report Friday that ruled Bakhtiari out for Sunday’s ga

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. Oskar Sundqvist scored his third goal in two games, while Ville Husso stopped 21 shots for

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s