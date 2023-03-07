Investors in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) have made a return of 17% over the past three years

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) shareholders have seen the share price descend 15% over the month. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 17% over that time, given the rising market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, Dropbox moved from a loss to profitability. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Dropbox's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Dropbox about their 1.8% loss for the year, but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -3.8%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 5% per year for three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dropbox better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Dropbox (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

