Investors in Dottikon ES Holding (VTX:DESN) have seen stellar returns of 281% over the past five years

Dottikon ES Holding AG (VTX:DESN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. We think most investors would be happy with the 276% return, over that period. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Dottikon ES Holding managed to grow its earnings per share at 25% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 30% per year. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Dottikon ES Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Dottikon ES Holding's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Dottikon ES Holding shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 281%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Dottikon ES Holding provided a TSR of 3.2% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 31% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dottikon ES Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dottikon ES Holding that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

