Investors Don't See Light At End Of Bilfinger SE's (ETR:GBF) Tunnel

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) as an attractive investment with its 10.7x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Bilfinger hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Bilfinger's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 64%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 15% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 6.6%, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Bilfinger's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Bilfinger's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

