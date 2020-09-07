Investors Don't See Light At End Of Dart Group PLC's (LON:DTG) Tunnel

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 9.3x Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios greater than 17x and even P/E's higher than 35x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Dart Group has been struggling lately as its earnings have declined faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the dismal earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd want its earnings trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. Or at the very least, you'd be hoping the earnings slide doesn't get any worse if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Dart Group's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Dart Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 18%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 45% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 19% each year as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Dart Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Dart Group maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Dart Group that you should be aware of.

