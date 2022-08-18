Investors in Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) have unfortunately lost 52% over the last three years

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 48% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 52% in the last three years. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Digimarc wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Digimarc grew revenue at 7.3% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. This uninspiring revenue growth has no doubt helped send the share price lower; it dropped 15% during the period. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). Keep in mind it isn't unusual for good businesses to have a tough time or a couple of uninspiring years.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Digimarc will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.6% in the twelve months, Digimarc shareholders did even worse, losing 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Digimarc better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Digimarc (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

