Investors in Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) have unfortunately lost 12% over the last year

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 12% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Cytek Biosciences didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Cytek Biosciences saw its revenue grow by 20%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 12%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 20% in the last year, Cytek Biosciences shareholders might be miffed that they lost 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 12% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Cytek Biosciences is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

