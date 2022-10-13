Investors Could Be Concerned With ZTO Express (Cayman)'s (NYSE:ZTO) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ZTO Express (Cayman) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CN¥6.5b ÷ (CN¥69b - CN¥17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 14% generated by the Logistics industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ZTO Express (Cayman) compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From ZTO Express (Cayman)'s ROCE Trend?

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 16% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 149%. However, some of the increase in capital employed could be attributed to the recent capital raising that's been completed prior to their latest reporting period, so keep that in mind when looking at the ROCE decrease. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence ZTO Express (Cayman) might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

On a side note, ZTO Express (Cayman)'s current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 25% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 13%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for ZTO Express (Cayman). Furthermore the stock has climbed 57% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

ZTO Express (Cayman) could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While ZTO Express (Cayman) may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

