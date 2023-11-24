Investors Could Be Concerned With Kinergy Advancement Berhad's (KLSE:KAB) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Kinergy Advancement Berhad (KLSE:KAB) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Kinergy Advancement Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM9.3m ÷ (RM290m - RM108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Kinergy Advancement Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Construction industry average of 6.3%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Kinergy Advancement Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Kinergy Advancement Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 27% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Kinergy Advancement Berhad's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Kinergy Advancement Berhad is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 574% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Kinergy Advancement Berhad we've found 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

