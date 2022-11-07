Investors Could Be Concerned With Gamuda Berhad's (KLSE:GAMUDA) Returns On Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Gamuda Berhad (KLSE:GAMUDA), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gamuda Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.035 = RM493m ÷ (RM20b - RM6.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Gamuda Berhad has an ROCE of 3.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Gamuda Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Gamuda Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gamuda Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Gamuda Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Gamuda Berhad. About five years ago, returns on capital were 5.0%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Gamuda Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

On a side note, Gamuda Berhad's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 31% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 3.5%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Gamuda Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 13% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Gamuda Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here