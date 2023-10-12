Investors Could Be Concerned With Fielmann Group's (ETR:FIE) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Fielmann Group (ETR:FIE) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fielmann Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = €187m ÷ (€1.8b - €417m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Fielmann Group has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.4% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

In the above chart we have measured Fielmann Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Fielmann Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 31% five years ago. However it looks like Fielmann Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Fielmann Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 10% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Like most companies, Fielmann Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

