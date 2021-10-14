Investors Could Be Concerned With CountPlus' (ASX:CUP) Returns On Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. So after glancing at the trends within CountPlus (ASX:CUP), we weren't too hopeful.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CountPlus:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.045 = AU$5.3m ÷ (AU$417m - AU$300m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, CountPlus has an ROCE of 4.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 23%.

In the above chart we have measured CountPlus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CountPlus.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at CountPlus. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 6.9% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect CountPlus to turn into a multi-bagger.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 72%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that CountPlus is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 28% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

